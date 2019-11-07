e-paper
Thursday, Nov 07, 2019

Kerala TET admit card 2019 released at ktet.kerela.gov.in, here’s how to download

The KTET examination will be conducted on November 16 and 24, 2019. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit cards to their respective examination centres or else they won’t be entertained.

education Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:27 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kerala TET admit card 2019 released at ktet.kerela.gov.in. (Screengrab)
Kerala TET admit card 2019 released at ktet.kerela.gov.in. (Screengrab)
         

Department of Education (Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan), Government of Kerala has released the admit card for the Kerala Teacher’s eligibility Test on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at, ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The KTET examination will be conducted on November 16 and 24, 2019. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit cards to their respective examination centres or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link provided to download the hall ticket for KTET

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and login

5.Admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

Shiv Sena

