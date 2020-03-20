e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Kerala university exams and board exams postponed: CM

Kerala university exams and board exams postponed: CM

The Kerala board exams for Class X, XI and XII, currently on, have been postponed and fresh dates will be decided after March 31.

education Updated: Mar 20, 2020 15:41 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Thiruvananthapuram
(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Facing frequent Opposition flak for not postponing board and university examination, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced that all exams currently on have been postponed following coronavirus outbreak.

Kerala has so far witnessed 25 COVID-19 positive patients and over 30,000 people are under observation.

The state board exams for Class X, XI and XII, currently on, have been postponed and fresh dates will be decided after March 31.

All university exams, too, have been postponed.

It has also been decided that there will be no exams for Class 8 and 9.

Both the Congress-led UDF and the BJP-led NDA have been demanding postponing all examinations, but it was only late last night after a meeting with the with top bureaucrats that the CM decided to postpone the exams.

Meanwhile, Vijayan remains unrelenting to the demands for closing down all state-owned retail shops selling liquor and beer.

The staff at these liquor outlets have started insisting that the customers maintain a distance from the counters.

top news
Covid-19 Live: In wake of Janta curfew, Delhi Metro services shut on Sunday
Covid-19 Live: In wake of Janta curfew, Delhi Metro services shut on Sunday
Madhya Pradesh reflects a deeper crisis for the Congress
Madhya Pradesh reflects a deeper crisis for the Congress
S Jaishankar to reach out to Indian missions soon via VC over Covid-19
S Jaishankar to reach out to Indian missions soon via VC over Covid-19
PK Banerjee, Indian football legend, passes away at 83
PK Banerjee, Indian football legend, passes away at 83
Gavaskar slams BCCI official’s alleged ‘insensitive statement’
Gavaskar slams BCCI official’s alleged ‘insensitive statement’
Shashi Tharoor’s son complains about ‘boomer dad’, MP replies
Shashi Tharoor’s son complains about ‘boomer dad’, MP replies
Pietersen shares important message in Hindi amid Covid-19 threat
Pietersen shares important message in Hindi amid Covid-19 threat
Maruti Suzuki launches 2020 Dzire with premium makeover, key features
Maruti Suzuki launches 2020 Dzire with premium makeover, key features
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News