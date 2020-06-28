e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / KIOCL Recruitment 2020: 25 vacancies for graduate engineer trainees notified, check details

KIOCL Recruitment 2020: 25 vacancies for graduate engineer trainees notified, check details

The online registration process will commence on July 6 and will end on July 31, 2020. However, the last date for receipt of hard copy of application along with requisite documents is August 10, 2020.

education Updated: Jun 28, 2020 11:37 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
KIOCL Recruitment 2020.
KIOCL Recruitment 2020.(HT file)
         

KIOCL Limited has released an official notification for the recruitment of graduate engineer trainees on its official website. The online registration process will commence on July 6 and will end on July 31, 2020. However, the last date for receipt of hard copy of application along with requisite documents is August 10, 2020.

After the registration begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at kioclltd.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 25 vacancies for graduate engineer trainees. Out of which, 11 vacancies are for Mechanical/ Metallurgical, 6 for Electrical/Electrical & Electronics, 4 for Electronics & Communication/ Instrumentation & Control, and 2 each for Electronics & Communication/ Computer Science and Mining.

Candidates should be below 27 years old as on May 31, 2020. The upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC (NonCreamy Layer) categories. Age relaxation for Persons with Disabilities (degree of disability 40% or above) is 5 years for candidates belonging to General, 8 years for OBC and 10 years for SC/ST categories.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

tags
top news
Befitting reply to those coveting India’s territory: PM on Ladakh face-off
Befitting reply to those coveting India’s territory: PM on Ladakh face-off
With nearly 20,000 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally over 5.28 lakh
With nearly 20,000 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally over 5.28 lakh
India deploys air defence systems in eastern Ladakh
India deploys air defence systems in eastern Ladakh
‘2020 a year of challenges, need to continue our march’: PM on Mann ki Baat
‘2020 a year of challenges, need to continue our march’: PM on Mann ki Baat
LIVE: Brazil’s Covid-19 tally crosses 1.3 million; death toll at 57,070
LIVE: Brazil’s Covid-19 tally crosses 1.3 million; death toll at 57,070
India’s Covid-19 recoveries exceed active cases by over 1 lakh: Health ministry
India’s Covid-19 recoveries exceed active cases by over 1 lakh: Health ministry
BJP MLA calls Sharad Pawar Maharashtra’s ‘corona’, gets a reply from Ajit Pawar
BJP MLA calls Sharad Pawar Maharashtra’s ‘corona’, gets a reply from Ajit Pawar
‘Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide’: Mumbai Police
‘Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide’: Mumbai Police
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In