KIOCL Recruitment 2020: 25 vacancies for graduate engineer trainees notified, check details

education

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 11:37 IST

KIOCL Limited has released an official notification for the recruitment of graduate engineer trainees on its official website. The online registration process will commence on July 6 and will end on July 31, 2020. However, the last date for receipt of hard copy of application along with requisite documents is August 10, 2020.

After the registration begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at kioclltd.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 25 vacancies for graduate engineer trainees. Out of which, 11 vacancies are for Mechanical/ Metallurgical, 6 for Electrical/Electrical & Electronics, 4 for Electronics & Communication/ Instrumentation & Control, and 2 each for Electronics & Communication/ Computer Science and Mining.

Candidates should be below 27 years old as on May 31, 2020. The upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC (NonCreamy Layer) categories. Age relaxation for Persons with Disabilities (degree of disability 40% or above) is 5 years for candidates belonging to General, 8 years for OBC and 10 years for SC/ST categories.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.