e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019

KMAT Result 2019: Karnataka Management Aptitude Test Result declared, here’s link to check

Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has declared the result of Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2019 on its official website.

education Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:34 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has declared the result of Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2019 on its official website.
Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has declared the result of Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2019 on its official website. (HT file)
         

Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has declared the result of Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2019 on its official website. The examination was held on August 4.

Candidates who have appeared in KMAT 2019 can check their result on the official website of Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges’ Association at kmatindia.com.

Here is the direct link to go to the login page and check KMAT 2019 result.

Hindustantimes

KMAT is an all india exam that was held in more than 10 cities across India and is open to candidates from all parts of India and abroad. KMAT is the gateway to MBA in Karnataka and Bangalore.

The MBA/MCA colleges in Bangalore and rest of Karnataka with moderate fee structure will accept KMAT 2019 score as admission criteria for All India Candidates and Karnataka Domicile candidates for admission to their flagship MBA/PGDM/MCA programmes.

KMAT 2019 Test had a time duration of 2 hours and was a paper-pencil based test.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 12:34 IST

tags
more from education
top news
    trending topics
    P ChidambaramINX Media Case Live UpdatesIndia vs West Indies:The Girl On The TrainLakme Fashion Week
    don't miss