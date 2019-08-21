KMAT Result 2019: Karnataka Management Aptitude Test Result declared, here’s link to check

education

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:34 IST

Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has declared the result of Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2019 on its official website. The examination was held on August 4.

Candidates who have appeared in KMAT 2019 can check their result on the official website of Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges’ Association at kmatindia.com.

Here is the direct link to go to the login page and check KMAT 2019 result.

KMAT is an all india exam that was held in more than 10 cities across India and is open to candidates from all parts of India and abroad. KMAT is the gateway to MBA in Karnataka and Bangalore.

The MBA/MCA colleges in Bangalore and rest of Karnataka with moderate fee structure will accept KMAT 2019 score as admission criteria for All India Candidates and Karnataka Domicile candidates for admission to their flagship MBA/PGDM/MCA programmes.

KMAT 2019 Test had a time duration of 2 hours and was a paper-pencil based test.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 12:34 IST