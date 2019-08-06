Kota University BA 1st year results 2019 declared at uok.ac.in, website crashed
Kota University has declared the BA first year results 2019 on its official website at uok.ac.in. Candidates can check the Kota University BA 1st year result 2019 online by logging in using their roll number.
Currently, the website is not working properly to show the results. According to reports, the university is working to resolve the technical snag in the website. Candidates will be able to check their results very soon.
Here’s the direct link to check Kota University result
How to check Kota University BA Part 1 Results 2019 online
Visit the official website of the university at uok.ac.in
Under the exam result section click on the name of your exam - BA 1st year 2019
Key in your roll number and submit
Your UoK BA part 1 result will be displayed on screen
Download and take its print out
