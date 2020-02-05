KTET 2020 admit card release postponed, here’s the fresh date for issue of hall ticket

education

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 16:32 IST

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the admit card for the Kerala Teacher’s Eligibility Test (KTET) 2020 on February 7, 2020. Earlier, it was schedule to be released on February 5, 2020. Candidates can download the admit cards after it is released online at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will be conducting the KTET 2020 examination on February 15-16, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted examination centre or else they won’t be allowed to appear in the examination.

KTET 2020 examination schedule:

KTET 1, which is for the post of lower primary teachers, will be conducted on February 15, 2020, in the morning shift between 10am and 12.30pn, while KTET 2, for upper primary teachers, will be held on the same day in the afternoon shift from 2pm to 4.30pm.

Whereas KTET 3 to select high school teachers will be on February 16, 2020, from 11am to 1.30pm. KTET 4 will also be conducted on the same day for Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi teachers, specialist teachers, and physical education teachers between 2.30pm and 5pm.

How to download the KTET 2020 admit card:

1. Visit the official website

2. On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘KTET 2020 admit card’

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and log in

5. The admit card will appear on the display screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.