Last date to apply for IGNOU December 2023 TEE without late fee

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is going to close the extended window to apply for the December 2023 term end examination (IGNOU December TEE 2023) today, October 22. Candidates who are yet to apply can submit their forms on ignou.ac.in. IGNOU December 2023 TEE registration without late fee ends today

This is the last date to apply for the exam without any late fee. As per the official notification, candidates who apply from October 23 will have to pay a late fee of ₹500. The deadline is October 27.

They can also applu from October 28 to November 10 on payment of ₹1,1000 in addition to the application fee.

IGNOU December 2023 TEE is expected to begin on December 1, 2023, continue for 30 working days and end on January 6, 2024.

Steps to apply for IGNOU December 2023 TEE

Go to the registration website, exam.ignou.ac.in.

Carefully read the instructions and mark the declaration box.

Continue to fill the application form.

Enter the asked details, login and fill the form.

Pay the application fee and upload required documents.

Submit your form. Save a copy for future uses.

