Last date to register for UPSC IES 2019: Register before 6 pm today

Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Candidates who wish to appear for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2019 conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) can register before 6pm today by visiting commission’s official website upsc.gov.in.

Candidates can register here.

UPSC had issued notification for 581 vacancies in various central departments including civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics and telecommunication engineering on September 26, 2018 inviting the candidates for online application. The link for online application will be disabled at 6 pm on October 22.

The examination is conducted in three stages- preliminary test (PT), main test and personality test. E-admission certificate shall be issued to the eligible candidates three weeks before commencement of examination. PT of ESE will be conducted on January 6, 2019.

Important Dates

Date of preliminary test- January 6, 2019

Last date of registration- October 22, 2019

Date of notification- September 26, 2018

Steps to register

1.Visit upsc.gov.in

2.Click on ‘Online application for various examinations of UPSC’

3.Choose ‘Engineering services stage-1 PT’

4.Click on ‘Part 1 registration’ and fill in the required details

5.Click on ‘Part 2 registration’ and fill in the provided registration number and date of birth and captcha to proceed.

6.Pay the required application fee i.e., Rs 200 for general candidates except female, SC, ST and PH through SBI net banking facility.

7.Print a copy of the e-challan and submitted form for future reference.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 00:00 IST