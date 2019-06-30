LIC ADO 2019: Hall ticket for apprentice development officer released, exam from July 6

LIC ADO 2019 Admit Card: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the admit card/ hall ticket for apprentice development officer (ADO) recruitment exam on its official website at licindia.in.

The LIC ADO 2019 preliminary exam will be held from July 6 to 13 in a computer based test (CBT) mode. Candidates who clear the prelims level will have to appear for the main exam.

LIC ADO Admit Card 2019: How to download LIC ADO Prelim Exam 2019 Admit Card

Visit the official website of LIC at licindia.in

Scroll down to the bottom of the homepage and click on ‘Careers’ tab

Click on LIC ADO Recruitment 2019 link

You will find a link that reads “Online Exam Call Letters - Phase -I - Live Link’

Click on the link to download your hall ticket

Key in your registration number and password/date of birth along with the security code and login.

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Here’s the direct link to download the LIC ADO Prelims Admit Card 2019

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 08:33 IST