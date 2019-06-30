LIC ADO 2019: Hall ticket for apprentice development officer released, exam from July 6
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the admit card/ hall ticket for apprentice development officer (ADO) recruitment exam on its official website at licindia.in.education Updated: Jun 30, 2019 08:33 IST
The LIC ADO 2019 preliminary exam will be held from July 6 to 13 in a computer based test (CBT) mode. Candidates who clear the prelims level will have to appear for the main exam.
LIC ADO Admit Card 2019: How to download LIC ADO Prelim Exam 2019 Admit Card
Visit the official website of LIC at licindia.in
Scroll down to the bottom of the homepage and click on ‘Careers’ tab
Click on LIC ADO Recruitment 2019 link
You will find a link that reads “Online Exam Call Letters - Phase -I - Live Link’
Click on the link to download your hall ticket
Key in your registration number and password/date of birth along with the security code and login.
Your admit card will be displayed on screen
Download and take its print out.
First Published: Jun 30, 2019 08:33 IST