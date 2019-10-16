LIC ADO Main Result 2019 declared, here’s the direct link to download zone- wise merit list

education

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has declared the results for apprentice development officer (ADO) recruitment exam on its official website. LIC had conducted ADO Main exam on August 11 and September 22, 2019.

Candidates can check their results online. The results have been released zone-wise. Candidates can download merit list by clicking on the relevant link provided for particular zones. The exam was conducted for three categories- Open Market, LIC Employees and LIC Agents. The merit list is divided into these three categories.

LIC had declared the result of preliminary exam on July 30. The prelims exam was conducted on July 6 to recruit apprentice development officer (ADO).

