LIC AE, AAO Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 218 vacancies of asst engineer, admin officer, architect

LIC Recruitment 2020: Application process begins for 218 assistant engineer (AE), assistant administrative officer (AAO) and assistant architect posts. Check eligibility and other details here.

LIC Recruitment 2020
LIC Recruitment 2020(HT file)
         

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has invited online applications for 218 vacancies of Assistant Engineers (AE) in civil/ electrical/structural/ MEP streams, Assistant Architect (AA) and Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) specialist posts. The online application process begins today, February 25 and the last date to apply is March 15. Candidates can apply online at licindia.in

Out of the 218 vacancies, there are a total of 50 vacancies of Assistant Engineer post and 168 vacancies of Assistant Administrative Officers.

Candidates should be between 21 and 30 years of age. Relaxations in upper age limit for reserved category candidate is given in the official notification.

Selection of Assistant Engineers and Assistant Administrative Officers will be done through a three tiered process and subsequent Pre- recruitment Medical examination.

Shortlisted candidates in final merit list will have to undergo Pre-Recruitment Medical Examination and if found medically fit, will be offered appointment.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Engineer (AE) (Civil/Electrical)--- B.Tech/B.E. (Civil) from an AICTE recognized Indian University/Institution.

AE (Structural) ---M. Tech / M.E. (Structural) from an AICTE recognized Indian University.

AE (MEP engineers)--- B. Tech. /B.E. (Mechanical/ Electrical) from an AICTE recognized Indian University.

Assistant Architect--- B. Arch. from a recognized Indian University/Institution.

AAO (Chartered Accountant)-- Candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University.

AAO (Actuarial) --- Candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University.

AAO (Legal) ---Bachelor’s degree in Law or LLM from a recognized Indian University.

AAO (Rajbhasha)--- Candidate should have a Post Graduate Master’s Degree in Hindi/Hindi translation with English as one of the subjects at Bachelor’s Degree level.

AAO (IT)--- Candidate should have a Graduation degree in Engineering (Computer Science, IT or Electronics), or MCA or MSC (Computer Science) from a recognized University/ Institution.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Online application begins for LIC AAO & AE Recruitment 2020--- 25 February 2020

Last Date for online application for LIC AAO & AE Recruitment 2020 ---15 March 2020

Download of Call Letter for Online Preliminary Examination ---27 March to 4 April 2020

Preliminary Exam Date--- 4 April 2020

Check official notification here

Apply online

