LIC Assistant Mains exam 2019 analysis: Know expected cutoff

education

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 12:20 IST

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has conducted the LIC Assistant Mains Exam 2019 for the posts of Assistant on December 22. The examination was held in two shifts across India. Candidates, who had appeared for Life Insurance Corporation Assistant Mains Exam 2019, gave their feedback on the question paper. Majority of the candidates called it ‘moderate’.

The online examination comprised separate set of question papers for Part A and B states and Part C states. In both the papers, candidates had to answer a total of 200 multiple choice questions in 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The question paper also carried individual section timing for all the four sections -- General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Hindi language. Time allotted for each section was 30 minutes. For every wrong answer, 1/4 of the marks allotted to that particular question will be deducted as negative marking.

Candidates need to obtain minimum qualifying marks in each Section separately and should also obtain minimum marks in the aggregate to qualify for the examination. All multiple choices questions were provided in English and Hindi except for the language test. Candidates were able to attempt any question in a test within the time allotted to that test only.

An expert Navanita Sen, a teacher in the Roy banking institute, Kolkata, told Indian Express that the expected cut-off for LIC Recruitment 2019 for LIC Assistant Main examination will be between 60 to 70 marks.

Candidates should make a note that the Cutoffs may be applied in two stages:

(i) On scores in individual tests

(ii) total score