LIC Assistant Prelims 2019: Analysis for Slot III of exam held on October 30

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 18:58 IST

The LIC Assistant Preliminary Exam 2019 was held on October 30, Wednesday. The exam was conducted in four time slots: 2 each in the morning and evening.

A total of 100 questions had to be answered in 60 minutes. All the sections, except English language, were available in both English and Hindi. Every correct answer will fetch 1 mark, while every incorrect answer will reduce the score by 0.25 mark.

The detailed break-up of LIC Assistant Prelims 2019 exam is as follows:

English/Hindi Language is qualifying in nature and marks in language section will not be counted for ranking.

English Language:

The English Language section comprised of questions based on Reading Comprehension, Cloze Test, Para jumbles/Sentence Rearrangement and Sentence Improvement. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.

Numerical Ability:

There was one set of Data Interpretation of 5 questions. Some commonly asked topics were Mensuration, Time Speed and Distance- Boat and Stream, Compound Interest, Partnership, Ages etc. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy-moderate,

Reasoning Ability:

The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.

