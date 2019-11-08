e-paper
LIC HFL Assistant Result declared, download call- letter for interview

Life Insurance Corporation- Housing Finance Division (LIC HFL) has declared the result of its computer based test that was conducted for the post of Assistant Manager on October 9.

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 15:53 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Life Insurance Corporation- Housing Finance Division (LIC HFL) has declared the result of its computer based test that was conducted for the post of Assistant Manager on October 9.

Those who have cleared the exam will have to appear for the interview.

LIC has released the merit list who have qualified for the LIC-HFL interview. The admit card for interview has also been released. Candidates can download the LIC HFL interview call letter online at http://lichousing.com/

The link to download LIC HFL Assistant admit card will be active till November 23.

Check LIC HFL Assistant Result here

How to download LIC HFL Assistant Result :

Visit the official website of LIC HFL at lichousing.com

Click on ‘Careers’ tab

Click on the link that reads To View Candidates selected for Interview for the post of Assistant Manager Click Here

To download the call letter for interview, click on the link that reads, To Download Interview Call Letter Click Here

Key in your registration ID and date of birth and captcha

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Click here to download call letter

