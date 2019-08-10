LIC HFL Recruitment : Application begins for 300 vacancies of assistant, associate, assistant managers

education

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 14:39 IST

LIC HFL Recruitment: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Housing Finance Limited (HFL) has invited online applications for the recruitment for the post of assistant, associate and assistant manager. There are a total of 300 vacancies.

Details of vacancies:

Assistant- 125

Assistant manager- 200

Associate - 75

The recruitment will be done at various states including Bihar, Jharkhand, Orissa, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, Tripura, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Application begins- August 8

Application ends- August 26

Downloading of Call letters for Online Examination --- 09.09.2019

Online Examination for Assistant (tentative) --- 09.10.2019 or 10.10.2019

Online Examination for Associate (tentative) ---- 09.10.2019 or 10.10.2019

Online Examination for Assistant Manager (tentative) ----- 09.10.2019 or 10.10.2019

Pay Scale:

Assistant – Rs. 13,980 - Rs. 32,110/-Per Month

Assistant Manager - Rs. 32,815 - Rs. 61,670/-Per Month

Associate - Rs. 21,270 - Rs. 50,700/-Per Month

Educational Qualification

Assistant Posts – Applicant should be graduated with minimum aggregate 55 % marks

Assistant Manager – Applicant should be graduated (minimum aggregate 60% marks) and MBA/PGDM, PG Diploma Two years full time MBA/ Two years full time MMS/ Two years full time PGDBA/ PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM in any discipline from a recognized university/ institute/ board (minimum aggregate 60% marks)

Associate – Applicant should be graduated with minimum aggregate 60 % marks and CA Inter with

Apply here

Read official notification here

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 14:39 IST