LIC HFL Recruitment : Application begins for 300 vacancies of assistant, associate, assistant managers
LIC HFL Recruitment: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Housing Finance Limited (HFL) has invited online applications for the recruitment for the post of assistant, associate and assistant manager. There are a total of 300 vacancies.
Details of vacancies:
Assistant- 125
Assistant manager- 200
Associate - 75
The recruitment will be done at various states including Bihar, Jharkhand, Orissa, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, Tripura, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra.
IMPORTANT DATES:
Application begins- August 8
Application ends- August 26
Downloading of Call letters for Online Examination --- 09.09.2019
Online Examination for Assistant (tentative) --- 09.10.2019 or 10.10.2019
Online Examination for Associate (tentative) ---- 09.10.2019 or 10.10.2019
Online Examination for Assistant Manager (tentative) ----- 09.10.2019 or 10.10.2019
Pay Scale:
Assistant – Rs. 13,980 - Rs. 32,110/-Per Month
Assistant Manager - Rs. 32,815 - Rs. 61,670/-Per Month
Associate - Rs. 21,270 - Rs. 50,700/-Per Month
Educational Qualification
Assistant Posts – Applicant should be graduated with minimum aggregate 55 % marks
Assistant Manager – Applicant should be graduated (minimum aggregate 60% marks) and MBA/PGDM, PG Diploma Two years full time MBA/ Two years full time MMS/ Two years full time PGDBA/ PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM in any discipline from a recognized university/ institute/ board (minimum aggregate 60% marks)
Associate – Applicant should be graduated with minimum aggregate 60 % marks and CA Inter with
