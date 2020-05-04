Lockdown 3.0: All educational institutions to remain closed in J-K till May 17

education

Updated: May 04, 2020 08:42 IST

All the educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir shall remain closed until May 17, 2020.

“All educational and training institutions will remain closed in Jammu and Kashmir till May 17,” said Rohit Kansal, spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday also issued a notice informing that the university shall remain be closed till May 17.

(With inputs from ANI)