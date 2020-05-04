e-paper
Home / Education / Lockdown 3.0: All educational institutions to remain closed in J-K till May 17

Lockdown 3.0: All educational institutions to remain closed in J-K till May 17

“All educational and training institutions will remain closed in Jammu and Kashmir till May 17,” said Rohit Kansal, spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday.

education Updated: May 04, 2020 08:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

All the educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir shall remain closed until May 17, 2020.

“All educational and training institutions will remain closed in Jammu and Kashmir till May 17,” said Rohit Kansal, spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday also issued a notice informing that the university shall remain be closed till May 17.

(With inputs from ANI)

