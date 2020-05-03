Lockdown 3.0: JNU to remain closed till May 17

education

Updated: May 03, 2020 17:39 IST

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday issued a notice informing that the university shall remain be closed till May 17.

“The University shall remain closed till May 17. Students are required to stay back where they are and should not return to the campus until further notice,” the university’s notice reads.

Earlier, with the announcement of lockdown, JNU had on March 13 suspended all the academic activities inside the campus. The university had on March 20 asked the students to vacate the hostels in order to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.