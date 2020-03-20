e-paper
Lottery for admissions to first CBSE, ICSE schools under BMC, postponed due to coronavirus

A lottery was supposed to be conducted to select from among the applications between March 26 and 28 for a total of 640 seats across the two schools. "We would have to postpone it given the current circumstances. New dates will be decided later depending on the situation, " said Ashutosh Salil, joint municipal commissioner,BMC.

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 15:49 IST
Ankita Bhatkande
Ankita Bhatkande
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
School students wearing protective masks as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.
School students wearing protective masks as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

The lottery for admissions to the newly opened CBSE and ICSE schools under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been postponed amidst the Corona scare.

A lottery was supposed to be conducted to select from among the applications between March 26 and 28 for a total of 640 seats across the two schools. “We would have to postpone it given the current circumstances. New dates will be decided later depending on the situation, “ said Ashutosh Salil, joint municipal commissioner,BMC.

The Poonam Nagar municipal school run by the BMC in Jogeshwari east which will be affiliated to the CBSE board, 2,154 students have applied for 320 seats. Similarly, for the upcoming ICSE affiliated school- the Woolen mill municipal school in Mahim, 343 applications have come in for 320 seats. While the academic session of the CBSE school was to begin from April 2020, that for the ICSE school would start in June 2020.

The civic body had come up with the idea of introducing these boards in BMC schools with an intention of reducing the number of dropouts and increase enrolments. Enrolment in BMC schools has gone down by over 50% in the last decade, revealed data shared by Praja Foundation. Only 30,075 students enrolled in Class 1 in 2017-18 as opposed to 63,392 students in the same class in 2008. Students in civic schools went down to 3.11 lakh in 2017-18 from 4.04 lakh in 2008.

