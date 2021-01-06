e-paper
Home / Education / Lucknow University launches ‘Karmayogi Scheme’ to offer part-time jobs to students

Lucknow University launches ‘Karmayogi Scheme’ to offer part-time jobs to students

Lucknow University (LU) has launched the ‘Karmayogi Scheme’ which offers students part-time jobs while continuing their studies on the campus.

Jan 06, 2021
Asian News International
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Lucknow University (LU) has launched the ‘Karmayogi Scheme’ which offers students part-time jobs while continuing their studies on the campus.

While talking to ANI, Prof Alok Kumar Rai, vice-chancellor of LU on Tuesday said that a student can earn up to maximum Rs 15,000 in a year through the ‘Karmayogi Scheme’.

“LU has been strongly working to establish Student-centric structured framework. We have initiated the various student-centric programme. Through ‘Karmayogi Scheme’ a student would be allowed to work for a maximum of 2 hours a day for maximum 50 days in an academic session after his class hour. They will be paid Rs 150 per hour. A student can get maximum of Rs 15,000 in a year,” Rai said.

Rai said that as of now the scheme is for the students of LU who are studying in its campus.

“As of now, the ‘Karmayogi Scheme’ is only for the campus students and I want affiliates colleges should start such initiative at their own level,” he said.

Rai explained that this scheme will have “far-reaching consequences”.

“Under the scheme, a student will learn to respect work, varsity can use his/her talents for the welfare of LU, the student will enhance attachment to LU and get financial help,” he added.

