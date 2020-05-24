e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / MAH MBA CET 2020 Toppers: Here’s what top scorers say

MAH MBA CET 2020 Toppers: Here’s what top scorers say

While Shashank scored 159 out of 200, Ankit scored 155 and bagged the second rank. They both, however, scored 99.99 percentile. “This is my second attempt at CET as I wanted to better my score and be eligible for a seat in one of the top B-Schools in Mumbai,” said Ankit.

education Updated: May 24, 2020 12:26 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
MAH MBA CET 2020 toppers
MAH MBA CET 2020 toppers(HT file)
         

After a two month delay, the Maharashtra common entrance test (CET) cell on Saturday announced results of the MBA entrance exam which was held in March this year.

34-year-old coaching institute teacher and mentor Shashank Prabhu and 24-year-old engineering graduate Ankit Thakker bagged the top two ranks in the state, announced the CET cell.

While Shashank scored 159 out of 200, Ankit scored 155 and bagged the second rank. They both, however, scored 99.99 percentile. “This is my second attempt at CET as I wanted to better my score and be eligible for a seat in one of the top B-Schools in Mumbai,” said Ankit, a resident of Chembur, who cleared his engineering degree from Institute of Chemical Technology two years ago.

For Shashank, this is his third time bagging the first rank in the entrance test. He scored a 99.99 percentile for the sixth time.

According to the test results announced by the entrance testing body, 16 students with scores between 159 and 146 scored 99.99 percentile while only seven students scored 99.98 percentile in the exam this year. 1041 students scored 99 percentile and above while over 1,200 candidates scored less than 1 percentile in their test.

Around 1.1 lakh students appeared for the exam on March 14 and 15 in a fully computer based test this year. The qualified candidates can now register themselves for the online counseling session, following which, students will get to choose the institutes they want to seek admission in.

The CET cell, however, is yet to announce an admission schedule.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In