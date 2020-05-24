MAH MBA CET 2020 Toppers: Here’s what top scorers say

education

Updated: May 24, 2020 12:26 IST

After a two month delay, the Maharashtra common entrance test (CET) cell on Saturday announced results of the MBA entrance exam which was held in March this year.

34-year-old coaching institute teacher and mentor Shashank Prabhu and 24-year-old engineering graduate Ankit Thakker bagged the top two ranks in the state, announced the CET cell.

While Shashank scored 159 out of 200, Ankit scored 155 and bagged the second rank. They both, however, scored 99.99 percentile. “This is my second attempt at CET as I wanted to better my score and be eligible for a seat in one of the top B-Schools in Mumbai,” said Ankit, a resident of Chembur, who cleared his engineering degree from Institute of Chemical Technology two years ago.

For Shashank, this is his third time bagging the first rank in the entrance test. He scored a 99.99 percentile for the sixth time.

According to the test results announced by the entrance testing body, 16 students with scores between 159 and 146 scored 99.99 percentile while only seven students scored 99.98 percentile in the exam this year. 1041 students scored 99 percentile and above while over 1,200 candidates scored less than 1 percentile in their test.

Around 1.1 lakh students appeared for the exam on March 14 and 15 in a fully computer based test this year. The qualified candidates can now register themselves for the online counseling session, following which, students will get to choose the institutes they want to seek admission in.

The CET cell, however, is yet to announce an admission schedule.