Maharashtra Board exams 2019: State board to conduct background checks of problem centres

With a view to put an end to malpractices in the upcoming Class 10 and 12 examinations, the Mumbai divisional board has decided to conduct audits in some of the ‘problem centres’ in the city.

The board has instructed officials from the education department to visit some of the centres where incidents of cheating were reported in the last two years to ensure that they have taken adequate measures to avoid them this year.

“We have identified 8 to 10 centres in the Mumbai division where some serious malpractices have been recorded last year. Officials from the education department would start visiting these centres to check if security provisions are in place,” said Sharad Khandagale, secretary, Mumbai divisional board.

In 2018, 54 cases of cheating, copying and involvement in paper leaks were registered with the state board of which 36 students were debarred from appearing their Class 10 exams until March 2019. The Amboli police had later arrested the vice-principal of a Mumbra school in connection with a paper leak racket.

Khandagale said that custodians of the question papers who transport papers from the custody centres to schools and colleges have also been asked to stay vigilant. “We have recently conducted a meeting with them and have asked them to ensure that background verification of all the people involved with the task is conducted beforehand.

Like in 2018, the board has decided to not allow any latecomers in the exam hall this year. “Students who have a very genuine reason might be granted entry 10-15 minutes after the paper begins but these students would have to fill out a form listing the reason of delay along with the signature of centre officials,” said Khandagale.

This year, SSC examinations in the state will be conducted between March 1 and March 22 while HSC examinations will be conducted from February 21 to March 20.

Measures taken by the board to crack a whip on cheating *Background checks of centres where cheating cases have been reported in the past

*Deployment of flying squads to inspect centres on a random basis on the day of the examination

*Barring late comers from entering the exam hall and asking those with a genuine reason to fill out a detailed form

*Strict ban on mobile phones for students as well as supervisors in the centres

*Sessions with custodians warning them to conduct background verification of officials involved in the process

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 16:25 IST