Maharashtra CET 2020 revised exam schedule released at mahcet.org

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 14:58 IST

Maharashtra CET Cell on Monday released the revised schedule for the MHT CET 2020 exam on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can check the schedule online at mahcet.org. Due to the coronavirus pandemic the Maharastra CET cell has now revised and released the schedule of Higher Education Professional Courses.

According to the schedule, the MHT CET 2020 examination will commence on October 3, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

MHT CET 2020 revised schedule:

Earlier, the MHT CET exam was scheduled to be conducted in April 2020 but was later postponed multiple times owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The link for downloading the Maharastra CET Hall Ticket will be published on the Course web page. The exam Centres, address, Reporting Time, Examination Start Time details will be mentioned on the Hall Ticket,” reads the official notice.

For the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.