Maharashtra: College lecturer booked for submitting fake marksheets

education

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 15:16 IST

A case has been registered against a college lecturer in suburban Mahim here for allegedly submitting fake marksheets at the time of his appointment 14 years ago, police said on Tuesday.

The matter came to light recently when St Xavier’s Technical Institute asked one of its lecturers Manish Khobragade to submit original marksheets of his Bachelor of Engineering (BE) course for verification, an official said.

According to the institute, Khobragade, who was staying in Vasai, has been unreachable since January, he said.

While joining the institute as a lecturer in 2006, Khobragade had submitted marksheets of Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, which stated that he had completed his bachelor’s degree in August 2002, he said.

The institute had asked him to produce original certificates and marksheets on several occasions, but Khobragade had delayed submitting them by citing personal problems and health issues, the official said.

“Following a complaint from the institute’s principal, we registered an offence of cheating and forgery against the accused,” senior inspector Milind Gadankush of Mahim police station said, adding that no arrest has been made as yet.