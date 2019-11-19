e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

Maharashtra education board announces class 10 and 12 exam dates

Exams for Class 12 ( HSC) will begin on February 18, 2020 and conclude on March 18, whereas the Class 10 (SSC) exams will start on March 3 and end on March 23.

education Updated: Nov 19, 2019 10:37 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Pune
The Maharashtra education board had announced class 10 and 12 exam dates on October 15.
The Maharashtra education board had announced class 10 and 12 exam dates on October 15. (HT file)
         

The Maharashtra education board on Monday announced the dates for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations which are to be held in February-March 2020.

Exams for Class 12 ( HSC) will begin on February 18, 2020 and conclude on March 18, whereas the Class 10 (SSC) exams will start on March 3 and end on March 23.

A detailed time table for both the exams has been made available on the official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

The board had announced these dates on October 15 and sought suggestions from parents, teachers and various organisations within 15 days before releasing the schedule on Monday.

tags
top news
In its latest salvo, Shiv Sena reminds BJP of ‘Hindutva’
In its latest salvo, Shiv Sena reminds BJP of ‘Hindutva’
Delhi’s dirty air carries intangible costs for a slowing economy
Delhi’s dirty air carries intangible costs for a slowing economy
Key bills on surrogacy, abortion, assisted reproduction this winter session
Key bills on surrogacy, abortion, assisted reproduction this winter session
Indian charged with sexual abuse while working as US military contractor
Indian charged with sexual abuse while working as US military contractor
India closer to world’s first male contraceptive injection
India closer to world’s first male contraceptive injection
Nusrat Jahan’s health condition improves, released from hospital
Nusrat Jahan’s health condition improves, released from hospital
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das files nomination from Jamshedpur East
Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das files nomination from Jamshedpur East
trending topics
HTLS 2019International Men’s Day 2019VVS LaxmanSushmita SenKalki KoechlinJKBOSE ResultsSSC Admit card 2019Delhi air qualityParliament Winter Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News