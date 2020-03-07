e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Maharashtra education dept to host exhibition to display innovative practices in schools

Maharashtra education dept to host exhibition to display innovative practices in schools

A few themes have also been listed under which schools can develop their innovative ideas. These include ways to improve learning outcomes, solutions to reduce school bag weight , harnessing solar energy in schools etc.

education Updated: Mar 07, 2020 17:18 IST
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
(HT File)
         

In order to encourage schools across the state to innovate in their teaching-learning methods and to come up with good learning outcomes, the education department has asked each taluka to hold an exhibition wherein such good practices shall be displayed.

In a circular issued on Thursday, the department announced that such an exhibition would be held in every taluka by March 16.

‘Nearly 25-30 such stalls would be selected to display their innovations in the exhibition. Of the 5 best innovations will be selected for district level and will be displayed at the district level exhibition later. While an amount of Rs.50,000 has been reserved per taluka, Rs. 3 lakh have been reserved per district for the purpose of the exhibition,’ reads the circular.

A few themes have also been listed under which schools can develop their innovative ideas. These include ways to improve learning outcomes, solutions to reduce school bag weight , harnessing solar energy in schools etc.

A few teachers had earlier raised concerns about the department not organising shikshanachi wari, a similar initiative started by the previous government. Officials from the department however said that this exhibition is on the same lines but effort is taken to decentralise it so that even the remotest schools can participate.

tags
top news
Is no one in RBI or govt accountable for Yes Bank debacle? asks Chadambaram
Is no one in RBI or govt accountable for Yes Bank debacle? asks Chadambaram
CBI vs CBI: In major relief for Rakesh Asthana, court accepts clean chit
CBI vs CBI: In major relief for Rakesh Asthana, court accepts clean chit
‘They have been wrong before’: Foreign minister Jaishankar on UNHRC’s CAA move
‘They have been wrong before’: Foreign minister Jaishankar on UNHRC’s CAA move
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor taken to ED office for questioning
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor taken to ED office for questioning
Panthers Party chief berates Jammu leaders for joining new Kashmiri party
Panthers Party chief berates Jammu leaders for joining new Kashmiri party
Conducting due diligence on Yes Bank restructuring, says SBI chief
Conducting due diligence on Yes Bank restructuring, says SBI chief
Reliance Jio wants you to pay more for 1GB of data in the next few months
Reliance Jio wants you to pay more for 1GB of data in the next few months
MSK Prasad reveals why Kohli was chosen as India captain after Dhoni
MSK Prasad reveals why Kohli was chosen as India captain after Dhoni
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News