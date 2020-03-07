Maharashtra education dept to host exhibition to display innovative practices in schools

education

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 17:18 IST

In order to encourage schools across the state to innovate in their teaching-learning methods and to come up with good learning outcomes, the education department has asked each taluka to hold an exhibition wherein such good practices shall be displayed.

In a circular issued on Thursday, the department announced that such an exhibition would be held in every taluka by March 16.

‘Nearly 25-30 such stalls would be selected to display their innovations in the exhibition. Of the 5 best innovations will be selected for district level and will be displayed at the district level exhibition later. While an amount of Rs.50,000 has been reserved per taluka, Rs. 3 lakh have been reserved per district for the purpose of the exhibition,’ reads the circular.

A few themes have also been listed under which schools can develop their innovative ideas. These include ways to improve learning outcomes, solutions to reduce school bag weight , harnessing solar energy in schools etc.

A few teachers had earlier raised concerns about the department not organising shikshanachi wari, a similar initiative started by the previous government. Officials from the department however said that this exhibition is on the same lines but effort is taken to decentralise it so that even the remotest schools can participate.