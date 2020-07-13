e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 not to be declared tomorrow, says MSBSHE official

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 not to be declared tomorrow, says MSBSHE official

Maharashtra HSC Results 2020: Maharashtra class 12th or High School Certificate (HSC) Result will not be declared tomorrow, MSBSHE official told HT.

education Updated: Jul 13, 2020 21:28 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020
Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020
         

Maharashtra HSC Results 2020: Maharashtra class 12th or High School Certificate (HSC) Result will not be declared tomorrow. Refuting some media reports, an official of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) told Hindustan Times, that the Maha HSC result will not be declared on July 14. However, the final date for the declaration of Maha HSC Result has not been finalised yet. The board will announce the date of result declaration in the due course of time.

Earlier last week, education minister Varsha Gaikwad had told HT that the HSC Results will be announced anytime between July 15 and 20. Students can expect their MSBSHE class 12th results 2020 before July 20.

Once the result is declared, students will be able to check their results on hindustantimes.com. Students are advised to register on our result portal for free to get instant SMS alert as soon as the MSBSE Result 2020 is declared.

The Maharashtra HSC exams were held from February 18 to March 18 while the SSC exams. The evaluation of answer sheet has already been completed and the copies are being scanned, the minister had told HT on July 10. This year, the MSBSHE is mulling to make the revaluation facility online due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, the final decision is yet to be taken.

(with inputs from Ankita Bhatkhande in Mumbai)

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

top news
‘Sonia, Rahul Gandhi ready to listen’: Congress asks Sachin Pilot to attend crucial party meet
‘Sonia, Rahul Gandhi ready to listen’: Congress asks Sachin Pilot to attend crucial party meet
Ashok Gehlot aces 1st test, sequesters MLAs in luxury resort to prep for more
Ashok Gehlot aces 1st test, sequesters MLAs in luxury resort to prep for more
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate climbs to 63.02%, 19 states ahead of national average
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate climbs to 63.02%, 19 states ahead of national average
World hunger worsening amid Covid; nearly 690 million people hungry: UN
World hunger worsening amid Covid; nearly 690 million people hungry: UN
Telangana doctor drives tractor to transport Covid-19 victim’s body for last rites
Telangana doctor drives tractor to transport Covid-19 victim’s body for last rites
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, says their love took away his ‘loneliness’
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, says their love took away his ‘loneliness’
India will revisit existing business models in post-Covid-19 world: Niti Aayog tells UN
India will revisit existing business models in post-Covid-19 world: Niti Aayog tells UN
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In