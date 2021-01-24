IND USA
Schools reopening a relief in Maharashtra's rural areas: Teachers

The majority of teachers and parents in the Latur district in the Marathwada region of the state have expressed happiness over the government's decision.
PTI, Latur
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:41 PM IST

The Maharashtra government's decision to allow reopening of schools for classes 5 to 8 from January 27 onward has been largely welcomed by parents and schools, saying it will prove to be a huge relief for students in rural areas though some parents have expressed reservations.

The majority of teachers and parents in the Latur district in the Marathwada region of the state have expressed happiness over the government's decision.

"This step of reopening schools (for classes 5 to 8) will remove imaginary fear," Principal Col. S A Vardan Raja, Narayanlal Lahoti English School, told PTI.

Binu Jacob, Principal, Mount Litera Zee English School, said reopening the schools after almost a year is a great relief for various stake-holders, especially students.

"Attending school is important for students to reduce the learning losses. I feel that combined efforts of teachers, parents and students can create a conducive atmosphere for education," he said while cautioning that it will not be a business as usual.

Shrimant Jadhav, Headmaster, Zilla Parishad School, Dighol Deshpande village, said online education was an alternative option but the mode has failed in rural areas.

Even smart children are lagging behind in studies, he said.

"When I go to school, I interact with students and check their study. I feel sad when I see that they are making silly mistakes in their notebooks. On the other hand, some students are ignoring studying. I welcome this decision of the state government to reopen schools," he added.

Suraj Malpani, a parent, is however sceptical about the safety of students and teachers in view of the pandemic.

"I feel that till the Covid-19 pandemic comes under a considerable control, students of lower grades can continue with virtual learning. In Haryana, schools were closed again after students and teachers tested positive for coronavirus. Additionally, we have seen how the cases skyrocketed in other countries where schools were reopened.

"I don't think that parents would agree to send their wards to schools until vaccination is done. It is alright for higher classes and not for junior classes," he added.

Welcoming the reopening decision, Suresh Natkare, Assistant Teacher, Shri Deshikendra Vidyalaya, said the online mode of learning is okay only for a short period.

"We cannot teach online for a longer period as it affects students' physical and mental health. It is also impossibleto maintain an emotional connect with students through virtual teaching," he added.

