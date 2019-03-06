Maharashtra SSC 2019: Board seeks details of missing answer sheet from school in Kurla

The Mumbai division of the state education board on Tuesday decided to conduct an inquiry into a case where a secondary school certificate (SSC) answer sheet went missing from a Kurla school on March 1.

The board, on Tuesday, wrote to Anjuman-I-Islam School in Kurla, where an answer sheet of the Urdu paper went missing on March 1, asking the exam centre to submit a detailed report on the incident.

Officials at the board said that there would be an independent inquiry into the case after receiving a report from the centre.

“We have received a letter from the centre regarding the missing answer sheet. The board has asked the centre to submit the details of its investigation. Meanwhile, the board will look into the case at its level,” said Sharad Khandagale, secretary, Mumbai divisional board.

Officials from the school are now looking at the CCTV footage to get some leads.

On Friday, after the Urdu paper was conducted at the centre, a supervisor realised that a paper from her classroom was missing.

A total of 25 students were seated in the block from where the answer sheet had gone missing. After the centre failed to find it, officials alerted the divisional board.

Meanwhile, officials from the board have asked centre in-charges and custodians to ensure that they do not carry their mobile phones in exam halls to ensure that there are no malpractices at the time of the exam.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 15:21 IST