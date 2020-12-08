e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Maharashtra teacher who got global prize felicitated by CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra teacher who got global prize felicitated by CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar on Monday felicitated Ranjitsinh Disale, a school teacher from Solapur who recently won the coveted USD 1 million Global Teacher Prize.

education Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 16:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Maharashtra schoolteacher Ranjitsinh Disale reacts on being announced as the winner of the USD 1mn Global Teacher Prize 2020, on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.
Maharashtra schoolteacher Ranjitsinh Disale reacts on being announced as the winner of the USD 1mn Global Teacher Prize 2020, on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (PTI)
         

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar on Monday felicitated Ranjitsinh Disale, a school teacher from Solapur who recently won the coveted USD 1 million Global Teacher Prize.

According to an official statement, the Zilla Parishad (ZP) school teacher’s parents too were felicitated on the occasion.

Ministers Balasaheb Thorat, Eknath Shinde, Aaditya Thackeray, Varsha Gaikwad and others were present, said the statement.

The ZP primary school teacher from Paritewadi, a village with less than 2,000 people in Maharashtra’s Solapur district, was recognised for his efforts to promote girls’ education.

Disale has said he will share 50% of the prize money among his fellow finalists.

tags
top news
Home minister Amit Shah to meet farmers at 7pm today
Home minister Amit Shah to meet farmers at 7pm today
PM Modi, Qatar emir decide to create task force for investments into India
PM Modi, Qatar emir decide to create task force for investments into India
Sisodia says public not being allowed to meet CM, police refute allegation
Sisodia says public not being allowed to meet CM, police refute allegation
Indian Army chief General Naravane begins week-long visit to UAE, Saudi Arabia
Indian Army chief General Naravane begins week-long visit to UAE, Saudi Arabia
90-year-old gets first Covid-19 vaccine in UK. What’s next for Pfizer?
90-year-old gets first Covid-19 vaccine in UK. What’s next for Pfizer?
LIVE: Manish Sisodia holds sit-in protest outside Delhi CM’s residence
LIVE: Manish Sisodia holds sit-in protest outside Delhi CM’s residence
IND v AUS 3rd T20 live: India in trouble after Andrew Tye removes Kohli
IND v AUS 3rd T20 live: India in trouble after Andrew Tye removes Kohli
Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi
Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In