Maharashtra to increase FYJC seats by 5-10% after SSC pass rate dips

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday decided to increase the first year junior college (FYJC) intake capacity of around 50 colleges in Mumbai, after Secondary School Certificate (SSC) pass percentage witnessed a significant dip this year. The state saw a drop in SSC pass percentage from 86.43% last year to 75.53%.

“A situation has arisen, where many SSC students will not be able to get admissions in [their] preferred college. So we have decided to increase the intake capacity…,” Ashish Shelar, state school education minister said in the Assembly on Tuesday. “We do not want the students to face any injustice.”

In Mumbai, 5% more seats will be available in the Science stream, while for Arts and Commerce, the intake has been increased by 8%.

An official from the state education department said the state government doesn’t want its students to be at a disadvantage as compared to national school boards — CBSE, ISCE, IB — which saw higher scores.

