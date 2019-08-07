Mahesh Verma is new VC of Indraprastha University

education

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 08:04 IST

Development of infrastructure, focus on multidisciplinary research, ensuring student and employee welfare measures—these are some of the areas Mahesh Verma, the new vice chancellor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), will be focusing on.

The education department on Monday announced Verma’s name as the new VC. The appointment will be for five years. Before this stint, he served as the director of Maulana Azad Medical Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS).

The Padma Shri recipient is also a fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons & Physicians, Glasgow; fellow, Royal College of Surgeons, England; fellow, Royal College of Surgeons, Edinburgh; fellow, International College of Oral Implantologist and an honorary member of the American Dental Association.

Verma, who is likely to take charge next week, said he looks forward to working in a university which has over 128 colleges.

“There are 12 schools in the university and each one of them have specific needs. The initial period will involve consultation with stakeholders like faculty members and administration to understand the challenges faced by the institution. It is important to strengthen the administration and ensure welfare measures for student and faculty,” Verma said.

“Going with the current trend, we will also focus on innovation in emerging areas like artificial intelligence and robotics focusing on multidisciplinary research.”

Another important agenda on Verma’s list of items is expediting the development of infrastructure. “While phase-I of the infrastructure development is completed in the Dwarka campus, more needs to be done and I will be looking into that. We also have an 18-acre campus in east Delhi where construction is still underway and two schools are slated to come up there.”

Speaking of his plans to establish better industrial linkages, Verma said he would also tap into the large alumni network of the two-decade old university. “I will also be working towards strengthening the placement system further to ensure better exposure and opportunities to our students.”

In response to the protests by current and former students over the fee arrears issue in June, Verma said he did not have information on it and would look into the matter.

