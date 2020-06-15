Manipur HSLC Result 2020: BSEM 10th results declared at bosem.in, here’s direct link

education

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 14:16 IST

Manipur HSLC Result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM) on Monday announced the results of the High school leaving certificate or class 10 examination 2020 official website. Manipur education minister Dr Th Radheshyam along with BSEM officials released the abstract copy of the HSLC examination results at the BSEM conference in Imphal around 11 am.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

Students who have appeared in the Manipur BESM HSLC examination can check their results online at bosem.in or manresults.nic.in.

This year, 38,664 students, including 19,824 female candidates, had appeared in the Manipur HSLC or class 10 examination in 140 examination centres across the State.

A total of 25,084 students out of 38,390 students, who appeared in the examination which was conducted from February 17 to March 5, passed the examination.

How to check Manipur Class 10 results:

Students can visit the official website at bosem.in

Key in your credentials and submit

Manipur HSLC results will appear on the display screen

Download the results and take its print out for future reference.