MBOSE 10th, 12th (Arts) Results 2019 declared. St. Mary’s School top in Class X, St. Anthony’s in Class XII

St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong bagged most of the honours in the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) results of the Class X examinations on Monday.

The premier institution took home 2nd, 4th, 5th, 7th, 8th, 10th and the 11th positions becoming the top scoring school over all to secure maximum spots in the list of 20.

Neelam Kumari of Embee Rosebud Secondary School, Tura bagged the top position with a total of 577 marks out of 600.

Darila Akor Kharmawphlang of St Mary’s Higher Secondary School in Shillong stood a close second securing a total of 565 marks and Luigi Dalian Pasweth of Q C Springdale English Secondary School in Jowai came third with 563 marks as aggregate.

All in all, schools from across the state including Khasi, Jainia and Garo Hills found a spot amongst the top 20, which according to Board officials was a welcome indication of overall quality education being imparted in the state under the supervision of the Board.

Over 50,000 students from 600 affiliated schools and 1100 unaffiliated schools participated in the examinations held from 1 March to 26 March 2019.

This year, boys outscored girls, registering a pass percentage of 77.94%. While the pass percentage among girls was recorded as 75.47%.

In the Class XII (Arts) examinations, St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong did a repeat of its results in the Science and Commerce stream by bagging the top four positions.

Diana Kharbithai secured the top position in the merit list. She got 452 marks, with distinction in all the six subjects.

Prantik Bhattacharjee stood second with 446 marks while Alethea Phoebe Nongrum, secured 444 marks, and was third on the merit list.

Josephine Zodimpui Tungdim bagged the fourth spot in the merit list with 434 marks.

HSSLC arts students cleared the Class 12 exams with an overall pass percentage of 85.13 percent. Girls outshone boys by 7 percent with a pass percentage of 88.15 percent against 81.15 percent by boys.

Over 25,000 students from 230 affiliated and 30 unaffilated schools took part in the examinations.

First Published: May 27, 2019 14:41 IST