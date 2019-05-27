MBoSE Meghalaya Board results for Class 10 and Class 12 (Arts) to be declared today

The fate of over 50,000 students, who have appeared in the Matriculation Examinations of the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBoSE) will be decided on Monday, May 27, when the results are released by the Board.

Besides this, approximately 25,000 students, who appeared in the Class XII (Arts) examination, will also get their results on the same day. The results for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams were released on May 8.

This was confirmed by M Marbaniang, the Joint Director of MBoSE stationed in Shillong. The Board is headquartered in Tura, West Garo Hills district.

“The results for Matric and Class XII will be released tomorrow at 10am,” Marbaniang told HT over phone on Sunday.

He added that there are 600 schools which are affiliated to the Board for Matriculation while 1100 are unaffiliated and remain private although their students sit for the examination as private students.

In the case of Class XII, there are 230 schools in all which are affiliated while 30 are unaffiliated, the officer elaborated.

MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2019: How to check

Visit the official websites mbose.in, megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in

Click on the ‘download MBOSE SSLC Result 2019’ link

Enter MBOSE Class 10 registration number, roll number

Meghalaya Board 2019 Class 10 Results will appear on the screen

Download the Meghalaya SSLC Results and take a print out

MBOSE SSLC Results 2019: Check Result via SMS

Students can also check their Meghalaya Board Class 10 Result 2019, Meghalaya Board SSLC Result 2019 via SMS.

First Published: May 27, 2019 06:55 IST