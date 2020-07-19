e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya Board to declare class 10th results tomorrow, check details here

MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya Board to declare class 10th results tomorrow, check details here

MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce the MBOSE class 10th or SSLC Results 2020 tomorrow, July 20, on its official website at mbose.in.

education Updated: Jul 19, 2020 18:30 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 tomorrow
MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 tomorrow(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce the MBOSE class 10th or SSLC Results 2020 tomorrow, July 20, on its official website at mbose.in. Students who have taken the MBOSE 10th exam will be able to check their scores online at mbose.in by entering the roll number and other login credentials. According to media reports, 51,334 students had registered for the class 10th exam which includes 28,412 girls and 22,922 boys.

Students can expect their MBOSE 10th SSLC Result anytime after 10 am. The MBOSE exam controller, TR Laloo told Indian Express that the Meghalaya class 10th result will be available at the website anytime after 10 am on Monday.

If the official website of MBOSE does not open, students can also check their MBOSE class 10 examination results from the following websites:

www.megresults.nic.in, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha, and www.results.shiksha.

How to check MBOSE SSLC Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites

Step 2: Click on the MBOSE SSLC Results 2020 link

Step 3: Key in your roll number and other required information and submit

Step 4: Your MBOSE class 10 Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download and take its print out.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 case fatality rate ‘progressively falling’: Govt
India’s Covid-19 case fatality rate ‘progressively falling’: Govt
Galwan braves get a pat on the back from Rajnath Singh in Ladakh’s Lukung
Galwan braves get a pat on the back from Rajnath Singh in Ladakh’s Lukung
Income-tax algorithm selects 58,319 cases for scrutiny in first phase
Income-tax algorithm selects 58,319 cases for scrutiny in first phase
Cong hits back at BJP with demand for Shekhawat’s resignation, 5 questions
Cong hits back at BJP with demand for Shekhawat’s resignation, 5 questions
230 kg gold came in 13 consignments in Kerala in last one year, say sleuths
230 kg gold came in 13 consignments in Kerala in last one year, say sleuths
‘Vanished as if never existed’: House collapses in seconds amid heavy Delhi rains
‘Vanished as if never existed’: House collapses in seconds amid heavy Delhi rains
‘What are you doing?’ How Harbhajan helped Kaif during 326-run chase
‘What are you doing?’ How Harbhajan helped Kaif during 326-run chase
Assam floods: Situation deteriorates, death toll rises to 79
Assam floods: Situation deteriorates, death toll rises to 79
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In