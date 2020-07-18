e-paper
Home / Education / MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya Class 10 results to be declared on July 20

MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya Class 10 results to be declared on July 20

MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: Once the results are announced, students who have appeared in the MBOSE class 10 exams will be able to check their results online at mbose.in.

education Updated: Jul 18, 2020 17:04 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MBOSE SSLC Result 2020.(HT file)
         

MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare the MBOSE class 10 or secondary school leaving examination results on Monday, July 20, 2020, on its official website. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the board’s official website.

Once the results are announced, students who have appeared in the MBOSE class 10 exams will be able to check their results online at mbose.in.

“There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong, and even in the Examination centres due to Covid-19 situation,” reads the official notice.

Alternatively, students can also check their MBOSE class 10 examination results from the following websites:

www.megresults.nic.in, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha, and www.results.shiksha.

Check your MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 in four simple steps after it is declared:

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites

Step 2: Click on the MBOSE SSLC Results 2020 link

Step 3: Key in your roll number and other required information and submit

Step 4: Your MBOSE class 10 Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download and take its print out.

