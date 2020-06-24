e-paper
Home / Education / Medical and dental courses exams postponed again: MUHS

Medical and dental courses exams postponed again: MUHS

Authorities at Maharashtra University of Health Sciences highlighted how the decision was taken due to the status of Covid-19 cases in the state.

education Updated: Jun 24, 2020 18:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Representational image. (HT file)
A week after the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) announced that exams for all medical and dental courses will take place between July and August, they released another circular late on Tuesday stating that exams remain postponed until further notice. Authorities at MUHS highlighted how the decision was taken due to the status of Covid-19 cases in the state.

“The decision on exams remain suspended until we hear from the state authorities about the status of Covid-19. Students and colleges will be informed about the same,” stated the circular.

Earlier this month, medical and dental students had requested MUHS that exams be cancelled, especially since many students are already involved in Covid-19 related duties in several hospitals across the state. After authorities refused to accept their request, students sought an extension to the Rs 5 lakh Covid-19 insurance to appear for exams. MUHS had agreed to take this matter with state government, but has not responded on this as yet.

Last week, the university announced that exams will be held but students will have the option of choosing an exam centre closer home since many students are not back at their institutes.

While students and parents are happy with news of the postponement, many have demanded that examinations be cancelled. “These students are risking their own lives and that of their family members by working on Covid-19 relief work. The state should not insist on an exam now. Since all other university exams have been called off, professional courses can also follow the same keeping in mind the health and safety of students,” said Anant Sharma, parent of MBBS student.

