Medical Recruitment Board Tamil Nadu registration begins for nursing posts, check important dates, registration process here

Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) Tamil Nadu has invited applications for recruitment of nurse for the sick newborn care unit. There are a total of 520 posts. Candidates can apply online at the official website of MRB at mrb.tn.gov.in.

The application has started from February 6 and the last date for the same is February 26, 2019. Last date for fee payment is February 28. The recruitment exam will be held on June 9, 2019. Check other details here:

Exam Pattern

Written examination which will be objective in nature will be held in Optical Mark Reader (OMR) – sheet; Objective type single paper Exam for Nurses in Sick Newborn Care Unit. The duration of exam will be 2:30 hours. Maximum marks will be 100. 30% for SC/ST and 35% pass marks for other category is required for qualifying the exam

The question will be in the standard of Diploma level in Nursing. The question paper will be set in English only and will contain 200 objective type questions. There will be no negative mark for the wrong answer. There will be no oral Test (Interview) for the post

Application Fee

For SC/ST candidates the application fee is Rs 350 and for others the fee is Rs 700.

Click here to check official notification

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 13:28 IST