e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Members of lower judiciary not eligible for district judges by direct recruitment: SC

Members of lower judiciary not eligible for district judges by direct recruitment: SC

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said appointments for the posts of district judges is limited for lawyers who have a minimum of seven years of experience of continued practice at the Bar.

education Updated: Feb 19, 2020 13:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that member of subordinate judiciary services will not be eligible for appointment as District judges by way of direct recruitment.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said appointments for the posts of district judges is limited for lawyers who have a minimum of seven years of experience of continued practice at the Bar.

The bench while interpreting Article 233 sub clause 2 of the Constitution said the provision bars candidates who are in judicial service to be considered for appointment by direct recruitment of district judges.

Article 233 sub clause 2 states that a person who is already in the service of the Union or of the State shall not be eligible to be appointed as a district judge.

The provision also says that a person to be eligible for the post of district Judge should have not less than seven years of practice as an advocate or a pleader and is recommended by the High Court for appointment.

The top court said members of subordinate judiciary can, however, be considered for the post of district Judge by way of promotion.

tags
top news
‘Protest will continue’, say protesters as mediators reach Shaheen Bagh
‘Protest will continue’, say protesters as mediators reach Shaheen Bagh
Arvind Kejriwal to meet Amit Shah at home soon. It is their first meeting
Arvind Kejriwal to meet Amit Shah at home soon. It is their first meeting
Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Tapas Paul, says ‘Centre’s pressure claimed so many lives’
Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Tapas Paul, says ‘Centre’s pressure claimed so many lives’
At PM-led meet to select new CIC and CVC, Congress raises objection
At PM-led meet to select new CIC and CVC, Congress raises objection
Ready to shell out a lakh for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip?
Ready to shell out a lakh for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip?
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Toyota gives a hint at its new B SUV ahead of global debut
Toyota gives a hint at its new B SUV ahead of global debut
‘To intimidate and forcefully convert someone is a sin’: Rajnath Singh
‘To intimidate and forcefully convert someone is a sin’: Rajnath Singh
trending topics
Dawood IbrahimDeepika PadukoneUP Budget 2020RSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentMumbai Chemical Factory FireRajnath SinghVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News