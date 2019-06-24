MGMMCH gears up to win back 50 medical seats

Jharkhand health secretary Dr Nitin Madan Kulkarni directed the authorities of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Hospital (MGMMCH) in Jamshedpur to expedite the recruitment process of teaching doctors and rectify all the deficiencies pointed out by the Medical Council of India.

The MCI last month had cut down the MBBS seats to 50 from 100 and gave one month’s time to deal with shortage of faculty and other deficiencies.

On Friday, MGMMCH and Patliputra Medical College Hospital in Dhanbad got 41 and 29 new doctors appointed respectively following notification issued by the health department.

With the fresh recruitment, MGMMCH principal Dr AC Akhauri said he would convince the MCI to restore 50 MBBS seats for 2019-20 session. The MCI had given one month’s time to MGMMCH to comply with its conditions while cutting MBBS seats.

“We hope to complete the interview process for recruiting assistant professors to fill up 30-35 posts in MGMMCH. Subsequently, process to recruit doctors for six vacant posts of professors and seven posts of associate professors will be started. The entire process should be completed within a month and we have one week left to meet the MCI’s deadline. We are reporting the recent recruitments to the MCI,” Dr Akahuri said.

MGMMCH had appointed 31 junior doctors early this month, said Dr Akahuari. He added the appointment of tutors and senior residents, would meet the MCI standard . With Friday’s appointments, MGMMCH now has 44 senior resident doctors against 97 sanctioned posts.

The doctors have been recruited on three-year contract basis with monthly honorariums of Rs 60,000 each.

Meanwhile, Kulkarni held a meeting with the heads of the departments (HoDs) in MGMMCH on Saturday and directed them to improve their performance. He also sought to know about the deficiencies in their respective departments.

He directed to set up infection control committee in MGMMCH, display anti-biotic policy in college and hospital and start separation of blood components in blood bank. “We have some civil work pending in the blood bank and will start separation of blood components as soon as civil work is complete. We hope to call the Central team for inspection in a month,” said Dr Akahuri.

Kulkarni also reviewed the progress of civil work and directed the MGMMCH authorities to black list contract companies for delay in projects and also lodge FIRs. He, however, also directed the MGMCH superintendent Dr Arun Kumar to clear the bills of the contractors and ensure their payments on time.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 15:34 IST