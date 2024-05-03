MH CET 3-year LLB scorecard released, steps to download explained

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, announced the release of the Common Entrance Test (CET) scorecards for LLB 3-Yrs courses under the Higher Education department for the Academic Year 2024-25. Candidates can download their scorecards by logging in to their account on the official website. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who have appeared for the exam may head to the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org to check their scorecards.

“The Score Card for the said Examination is being made available to the candidates in their log-in from 03/05/2024 till the admission process is over,” mentioned the official notification.

The Common Entrance Test (CET) for 3-year LLB was conducted on March 12 & 13, 2024. Candidates can download their scorecards by logging in to their account on the official website.

Steps to download scorecards:

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

Find the link to check the scorecard

Furnish the required information to view the results

Verify the details and take a printout of the scorecard for future needs.