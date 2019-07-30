MH-CET medical allotment second list for undergraduate to be released today

education

The delayed second list of seats for undergraduate (UG) medical students will be released Tuesday at 12 noon.

The list, which was supposed to be released on Monday, was delayed due to new seats being added for the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) course at the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik. These seats were recently approved and officials from the state common entrance test (CET) cell said the new seats will have to be added to the existing seat matrix. “After over 240 MBBS [Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery] and BDS seats from the all-India quota [AIQ] were surrendered last week, we got 30-odd seats in BDS from MUHS only on Monday. Since these seats were added to the economically weaker section quota recently, we will first have to release a new seat matrix and then allot seats,” said A Rayate, commissioner, CET cell.

“Although we were informed about the new BDS seats, we had to wait for clarity from the state before including the seats. We have communicated the delay through a circular on our website,” added Rayate.

Meanwhile, UG medical aspirants and their parents are hoping to meet the medical education minister and secretary soon to get clarity on assurances given to them by CM Devendra Fadnavis two weeks ago. “The excess reservation has left students in the open category with 259 less fewer seats compared to last year. This has forced many to opt for admissions in private institutes. We were assured reimbursement from state, but nothing has come in writing,” said a parent.

