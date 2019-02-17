MHA IB security assistant tier 1 exam analysis and expected cut off

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday conducted the tier 1 exam to recruit security assistant in the Intelligence Bureau (IB). A total of 1,054 vacancies will be filled through this examination.

The tier 1 written exam was of 100 marks and candidates were given two hours to answer the paper. The question paper had 40 questions on general awareness, 20 questions on quantitative aptitude, 20 questions on logical/ analytical ability and 20 questions on English language. Each question carried one mark. There was negative marking of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer.

According to Dr Motiur Rahman Khan of Adamya Aditi Gurukul in Patna “the questions in the English section were slightly difficult.” He said that expected cut off for “General category candidates is expected to be between 75-80, while the cut-off for OBC candidates is expected to be between 65-75.”

On the basis of their performance in Tier-I exam, candidates would be shortlisted for next stage at 10 times the number of vacancies.

(Author Motiur Rahman Khan runs the Adamya Aditi Gurukul in Patna. Views expressed here are personal.)

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 21:01 IST