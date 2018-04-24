MHT CET admit cards 2018 released, here’s how you can download

MHT CET admit cards 2018: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra on Tuesday released the admit card for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2018 at its official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in. The examination will be held on May 10, 2018.

MHT CET admit cards 2018: Here’s how you can download

1) Visit the official website of DTE Maharashtra at https://dtemaharashtra.gov.in/approvedinstitues/DTEPortal/index.html#

2) Click on the link for MH-CET 2018 under the link for CET 2018 https://dtemaharashtra.gov.in/mhtcet2018/

3) Click on candidates login to download the admit card https://mhtcet2018.dtemaharashtra.gov.in/loginstu.aspx



4) Key in your application number, password and security key.

5) Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout of the admit card and also download it on your computer. Candidates must carry their admit card to the exam centre and keep it safely.

The MHT CET exam is held every year for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses in the various colleges in the state of Maharashtra.

The results of MHT CET 2018 exams will be declared on or before June 3, 2018.