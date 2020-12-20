e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / MHT CET MBA, B.Arch CAP 2020: Registration ends today at mahacet.org, here’s direct link

MHT CET MBA, B.Arch CAP 2020: Registration ends today at mahacet.org, here’s direct link

MHT CET MBA, B.Arch CAP 2020: Interested and eligible students can apply for the course online at mahacet.org until 11:59pm.

education Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 09:30 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MHT CET MBA, B.Arch CAP 2020.
MHT CET MBA, B.Arch CAP 2020.(PTI file )
         

MHT CET MBA, B.Arch CAP 2020: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell will close the online registration process for MBA and B.Arch courses on Sunday, December 20, 2020.

Interested and eligible students can apply for the course online at mahacet.org until 11:59pm.

“Facility of Online Registration & Documents verification, confirmation of Application Form for Admission to Seats other than CAP Seats shall be continued till 14th January 2021 up to 5.00 PM at online E-Verification by Scrutiny Center,” reads the official schedule.

However, candidates must note that applications registered after December 20, 2020, shall be considered only for Non CAP Seats.

According to the schedule, documents e-verification and confirmation of application form for admission will be held from December 8 to 21, 2020.

Direct link to apply for MHT CET MBA 2020

Direct link to apply for MHT CET BArch 2020

tags
top news
PM Modi pays tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur at Gurudwara Rakabganj
PM Modi pays tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur at Gurudwara Rakabganj
India added more than 1.2 lakh cases of Covid-19 this week
India added more than 1.2 lakh cases of Covid-19 this week
Protests not affiliated to any party: Farmers’ union to PM Modi, Tomar
Protests not affiliated to any party: Farmers’ union to PM Modi, Tomar
Visva Bharati visit, lunch with folk singer: Amit Shah’s second day in West Bengal
Visva Bharati visit, lunch with folk singer: Amit Shah’s second day in West Bengal
‘Vaccinated him myself’: Fauci tells children Santa Clause is ‘good to go’
‘Vaccinated him myself’: Fauci tells children Santa Clause is ‘good to go’
Sonia’s letter to Uddhav result of lack of communication within Cong: NCP
Sonia’s letter to Uddhav result of lack of communication within Cong: NCP
‘Stop bullying’: Beijing slams US blacklisting of Chinese companies
‘Stop bullying’: Beijing slams US blacklisting of Chinese companies
Covid update: 12 nations ask India for vaccine; new virus variant in UK
Covid update: 12 nations ask India for vaccine; new virus variant in UK
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In