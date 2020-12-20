MHT CET MBA, B.Arch CAP 2020: Registration ends today at mahacet.org, here’s direct link

education

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 09:30 IST

MHT CET MBA, B.Arch CAP 2020: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell will close the online registration process for MBA and B.Arch courses on Sunday, December 20, 2020.

Interested and eligible students can apply for the course online at mahacet.org until 11:59pm.

“Facility of Online Registration & Documents verification, confirmation of Application Form for Admission to Seats other than CAP Seats shall be continued till 14th January 2021 up to 5.00 PM at online E-Verification by Scrutiny Center,” reads the official schedule.

However, candidates must note that applications registered after December 20, 2020, shall be considered only for Non CAP Seats.

According to the schedule, documents e-verification and confirmation of application form for admission will be held from December 8 to 21, 2020.

