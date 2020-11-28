e-paper
MHT CET results 2020 likely to be declared soon at mahacet.org, check details here

MHT CET results 2020: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell is expected to declare the results of MHT CET 2020 examination soon at mahacet.org. Check details here.

education Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 18:18 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MHT-CET Result 2020 expected to be declared soon at mahacet.org (PTI)
         

MHT CET results 2020: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell is expected to declare the results of MHT CET 2020 examination soon. According to a previous notice issued in the first week of November, the MHT-CET 2020 results for PCB and PCM groups is scheduled to be declared on or before November 28. The result is expected to be out anytime soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website at mahacet.org at regular intervals for updates .

Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to check their results online by following these steps.

How to check MHT CET results 2020 after it is announced:

Step 1: Visit the official website at mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the result link that will be flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your login credentials

Step 4: Your MHT-CET 2020 result will be displayed on screen, download and take its print out

The MHT CET exam is held every year for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses in the various colleges in the state of Maharashtra. The CET cell had released the candidates’ response sheets, question paper and answer keys for MHT CET 2020 on November 10. Candidates were asked to raise objections against the MHT CET answer key till November 12, 2020.

