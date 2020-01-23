MICAT Phase 2 Admit card 2020 released at mica.ac.in, here’s direct link to download

education

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 13:58 IST

Mudra Institute of Communications has released the admit card for the MICAT Phase-2 examination on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at mica.ac.in.

MICAT 2020 Phase 2 Exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 25, 2020. However, candidates must take note of the fact that the MICAT Phase 2 Admit Card 2020 is a mandatory document without which candidates will not be allowed to appear in the examination. Hence, it is important for all the candidates, to download the hall ticket and take its print out at the earliest.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Download PGP (PGDM-C / PGDM) MICAT - II Admit Card’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.