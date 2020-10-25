e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Mizoram to shut reopened schools due to rising number of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases

Mizoram to shut reopened schools due to rising number of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases

The schools, that were reopened for the students of the two classes on October 16, besides hostels, will remain closed from Monday as the state will observe ‘COVID-19 no tolerance fortnight’, he said.

education Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 10:19 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Aizawl
Representative image
Representative image(Reuters file photo)
         

The Mizoram government has decided to shut all schools that were reopened for students of classes 10 and 12 due to the rising number of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and also because some pupils have tested positive for the infection, Education Minister Lalchhandama Ralte said on Sunday.

The schools, that were reopened for the students of the two classes on October 16, besides hostels, will remain closed from Monday as the state will observe ‘COVID-19 no tolerance fortnight’, he said.

If the pandemic situation improves and the chain of local transmission is broken during the drive, the schools and hostels are likely to reopen on November 9, the minister said.

Registrations for next year’s board examinations are under process and online classes will continue, he said.

The COVID-19 protocol will be strictly followed during the drive, a notification said.

Only 70 per cent of the government employees will attend office on an alternate basis and the young staffers in the remaining 30 per cent will be deployed for COVID-19 duty, it said.

A maximum of 35 people can attend marriage receptions and funerals and 20 people can attend political and social gatherings. The previous limit was 50, the notification said.

As per the new order, gymnasiums and picnic resorts shall remain closed and sports practice will be allowed with a maximum of 10 participants for indoor events and 25 for outdoor activities.

Mizoram has reported 2,389 coronavirus cases till Saturday, of which 195 are active.

tags
top news
India must overcome China syndrome, embrace QUAD
India must overcome China syndrome, embrace QUAD
In Mann Ki Baat address during festive season, PM Modi remembers sacrifices made by soldiers at the border
In Mann Ki Baat address during festive season, PM Modi remembers sacrifices made by soldiers at the border
Indian army won’t let anyone take even an inch of our land: Rajnath Singh
Indian army won’t let anyone take even an inch of our land: Rajnath Singh
‘Muslims misled on CAA, efforts on to reignite protests’: Bhagwat
‘Muslims misled on CAA, efforts on to reignite protests’: Bhagwat
250 firefighters, 228 tankers: How Mumbai mall fire was doused
250 firefighters, 228 tankers: How Mumbai mall fire was doused
‘World knows its expansionist nature’: RSS chief slams China in Dusshera address
‘World knows its expansionist nature’: RSS chief slams China in Dusshera address
‘That’s no way to talk about friends’: Biden scolds Trump over ‘filthy’ India
‘That’s no way to talk about friends’: Biden scolds Trump over ‘filthy’ India
‘It does hurt a lot’: David Warner feels SRH got complacent against KXIP
‘It does hurt a lot’: David Warner feels SRH got complacent against KXIP
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In