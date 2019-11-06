e-paper
Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

MMRDA Mumbai Metro releases admit card for recruitment on 1053 non executive posts

MMRDA Mumbai Metro has released the admit card for its recruitment exam that will be held to fill 1053 vacant non-executive posts. The exam is on November 22.

education Updated: Nov 06, 2019 10:23 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MMRDA Mumbai Metro admit card out
MMRDA Mumbai Metro admit card out
         

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has released the admit card for its recruitment exam for non- executive post . The exam will be held on November 22 to fill 1053 vacancies on different posts.

The posts include Station Controller, Section Engineer, Technician, JE, Sr. Section Engineer, HR Assistant, Store Supervisor and others.

Candidates can download their admit cards online by logging in on the official website of MMRDA at mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in.

The online application process for the MMRDA Non-Executive Recruitment 2019 had begun from September 16, 2019 and concluded till October 7, 2019.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD MMRDA Admit card:

Visit the official website of MMRDA at mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in

Click on the ‘Careers’ section

Click on the link that reads ‘Download admit card for non-executive post’

Key in your registration number and password

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Click here to download admit card

