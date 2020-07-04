MP 10th Result 2020: 62.84% students passed Madhya Pradesh board class 10 exam

education

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 12:31 IST

MP 10th Result 2020: 62.84% of students have passed the MP board Class 10 examinations, the results for which were declared on Saturday. This year, around 11.5 lakh students appeared in the MPBSE class 10th board exam.

The girls outshined boys with a pass percentage of 65.87%, while the pass percentage of boys is 60.09%.

Students can check their MPBSE class 10 results both on the online portal of Hindustan Times and the official website of MP board this year. We have made the arrangement of showing result on HT portal keeping in mind the heavy rush of students to check their MP Board results after it is released.

Madhya Pradesh class 10 Result live updates

Last year, MP Board class 10 examinations were held from March 1 to 27, 2019, in which 11.32 lakh students appeared. The pass percentage in the Class 10 MP board exams 2019 was 61.32%.

Students can also check their MP Board class 10 results on the following websites:

mpbseresults.nic.in, mbpse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, jagranjosh.com, fastresults.in, livehindustan.com, mp10.abplive.com, and hindi.news18.com.

Students can also check their Madhya Pradesh class 10 results 2020 on following Mobile apps:

1. MPBSE Mobile app, MP Mobile app, and Fastresults app available on Google Play Store.

2. MP Mobile App on Window App store

Here is the step-by-step process of checking the MP Board results both on the Hindustan Times portal as well as the official website of MP Board.

Here’s the direct link to check results on MPBSE official website

MP Board 10th 2020: How to check the results on hindustantimes.com

1) Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

2) On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

3) Go to the MP Board tab

4) Click on the link that reads ‘MP Board 10th Result 2020’

5) Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided for the purpose and submit

6) Your MP Board class 10 result will appear on the display screen

Direct link to check MP Board Result 2020 on HT Result Portal

How to check MP Board 10th Result 2020:

1. Students can visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in

2.C lick on the link that reads, “ MP Board 10th result 2020” available on the homepage

3. Key in your credentials like roll number, etc and login

4. The MPBSE 10th Result 2020 will appear on the display screen

5. Download the MP Board class 10 results and take its print out for future references.